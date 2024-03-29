 Get to know...Ananya Panday - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Get to know...Ananya Panday

ByVeenu Singh
Mar 29, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The actor (@AnanyaPanday) loves checking herself out in mirrors, can text with her eyes closed,and was once locked in a store with Leonardo DiCaprio

Currently I am: Waiting for the show Ananya Unscripted in Singapore to release.

Panday is always craving butter chicken, but lately has been craving satay from Lau Pat Sat in Singapore.
Panday is always craving butter chicken, but lately has been craving satay from Lau Pat Sat in Singapore.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know...Ananya Panday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On