Get to know...Ananya Panday
Mar 29, 2024 06:04 AM IST
The actor (@AnanyaPanday) loves checking herself out in mirrors, can text with her eyes closed,and was once locked in a store with Leonardo DiCaprio
Currently I am: Waiting for the show Ananya Unscripted in Singapore to release.
