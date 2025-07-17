Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is all about self-belief; know premiere date of quiz show. Watch

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will be back soon with a fresh, new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Ahead of the premiere of Season 17 next month, Sony Entertainment Television unveiled a new campaign for the quiz show, revealing the theme of the upcoming season. Here’s what it’s all about. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan kicks off KBC 17 prep, quashes rumours of Salman Khan replacing him as host: ‘Shuru kar diya kaam’) Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host for season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

KBC Season 17 all about ‘jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai’

KBC Season 17 champions the dreams of commoners and their ‘can-do’ attitude, as per a press note. The new campaign titled ‘jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai’ (Where there’s intelligence, there’s pride) spotlights how knowledge is empowering India, fueling Indians’ ambitions, instilling confidence and driving the can-do attitude. The campaign, directed by Vikas Bahl and created and executed by his production house Good Co makes it clear that ‘pride doesn’t come from what you own, but from what you know.’

Vikas Bahl, Amitabh Bachchan talk about the KBC campaign

Vikas Bahl said about the campaign in a statement, “KBC has always been more than a quiz show, it’s a window into India’s changing mindset. India today is ready to shine because knowledge gives them courage, confidence, and that earned sense of pride. And when you have that kind of akal, a bit of akad or the swag that comes with it is only natural. It’s not arrogance, but the belief that main bhi kar sakta hoon (I can do it too).”

Amitabh agreed and said, “Kaun Banega Crorepati has always stood as a celebration of knowledge and the quiet pride that comes with it. This year’s campaign, jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai, captures that sentiment beautifully and encourages people to take pride in their intellect and to walk tall with the confidence that comes from truly knowing.”

Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on 11 August on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLiv. It will run from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.