Amitabh Bachchan kicks off KBC 17 prep, quashes rumours of Salman Khan replacing him as host: ‘Shuru kar diya kaam’

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the iconic face of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati for years, has put an end to recent speculation about stepping down as host. Amid reports that Salman Khan might replace him, Big B took to social media to share photos from the sets, confirming that he has officially begun shooting for the upcoming season of the show. Amitabh Bachchan pens note as he kicks off KBC shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures from KBC set

On Wednesday, Big B took to his blog and shared pictures sitting on the chair with a computer in front of him and having a conversation with someone. The actor was seen wearing his multicoloured jacket, his specs and a white cap. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Shuru kar diya kaam (started the work)... and the prep begins the beguine .. 🤣 to be back to the people .. to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings .. the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour ..my love and regard.”

Amitabh Bachchan quashes rumours of Salman Khan replacing him

In May, Bollywood Hungama reported that Amitabh is stepping down as the host of KBC and Salman will be taking his place. A source told the publication, "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm." The source further revealed that Big B is stepping down as the host due to "personal reasons".

KBC's 16th season concluded in February this year. However, in April, the makers announced that the registration for the 17th season would open on April 14. This will be followed by auditions, shortlisting contestants and preparing their video packages. The new season is likely to air in August.