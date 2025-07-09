Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t get involved in film’s music; Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar do ‘100% mehnat’, reveals Amaal Mallik

Composer and singer Amaal Mallik recently shed light on the often-overlooked struggles of musicians in Bollywood. Speaking to Mirchi Plus, he shared that while Shah Rukh Khan takes a hands-off approach and lets the director lead the musical vision, stars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are more hands-on, actively participating in the music-making process. Amaal Mallik recently opened up about musical interests of top Bollywood stars.

Shah Rukh leaves the music to the director

“With senior actors, it’s easy because they know what music works on them. Shah Rukh gets less involved in music. He leaves it to the director, who sirf sunte hain thoda (he just listens briefly). Akshay sir 100% mehnat karte hain apne music par (Akshay sir puts 100% effort into his music). Salman Khan too. But with Akshay, there’s an understanding to experiment; he isn’t stuck in his era," he shared.

Amaal reveals how younger actors struggle with choices

But the real problem, Amaal said, lies with the new crop of actors. "Newer guys are stuck, they don’t know who to relate with. There’s no particular name, but all new actors. They are in such self-doubt that they are not able to do good work. They are so confused. It’s like sabzi mandi for them – sabse gaane le lo (take songs from everyone). Sit and listen to them with your management team at night. Vo sab bheed hai, music mein jitni kam deciding bheed ho utna acha hai (That’s all just a crowd; the fewer people deciding in music, the better)."

However, Amaal went on to say that if the hero doesn't feel that the composer's song is not the right fit, even if someone casually remarks that it is not good, he can easily get it replaced. Amaal lamented that sometimes, they only get to find the fate of their track after the film has been released.

Amaal's recent work

Composer and singer Amaal Mallik has been actively making his mark across both film and independent music. He recently contributed to the soundtrack of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recreating the iconic tracks Ami Je Tomar 3.0 and Mere Dholna 3.0, which have collectively garnered over 155 million views on YouTube.

Amaal also composed Patang Ki Dor for the film Inn Galiyon Mein, which was released in March. Palak Muchhal and Armaan Malik sang versions of the song. In addition to studio work, Amaal continues to perform live, recently appearing at Nirma University in Ahmedabad.