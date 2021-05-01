Aniruddh Dave moved to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19, Aastha Chaudhary says ‘pray for him’

Actor Aniruddh Dave, known for shows such as Patiala Babes and Lockdown Ki Love Story, has been shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital. He tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The news was shared by television actor Aastha Chaudhary on Instagram Stories.

“Need prayers for our friend @aniruddh_dave. He is in icu. Plz spare a min and do pray for him,” she wrote.

Aniruddh was diagnosed with Covid-19 when he was in Bhopal, shooting for a web series. His friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, told a leading daily, “He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.”

“He is in the ICU, and his health is improving. Though the recovery is slow, he is doing better. Uske will power par bhi recovery bohot depend karti hai (His recovery depends a lot on his well power). We spoke to him on a video call last evening. He seemed to be recovering. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” Ajay added.

Last week, Aniruddh took to Instagram to announce that he was diagnosed with Covid-19. “Chaha toh bohot ki tumse mulaqat na ho. Woh kahawat hai na bakre ki amma kab tak khair manayegi, bahar aao toh shikaar hona hi hai (I really wanted to never get Covid. As they say, a goat is never safe, he will be hunted down as soon as he steps out),” he wrote.

Aniruddh said that he isolated himself and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. “Jeevan mein bohot positive hoon, bas yehi negative chahta tha… Haan, waqt yeh bhi guzar jayega. Bohot bohot pyaar (I am very positive about life, I just wanted my report to be negative. This too shall pass. Lots of love),” he ended his note.

Other than television shows, Aniruddh has also starred in films such as Teree Sang and Shorgul. He will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.