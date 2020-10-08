e-paper
We would be tested for Covid-19 every few days: Aniruddh Dave on Bell Bottom's shooting

We would be tested for Covid-19 every few days: Aniruddh Dave on Bell Bottom’s shooting

Actor Aniruddh Dave talks about his shooting in the UK for Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar and what he felt was lacking in the UK

tv Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:49 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
The actor returned to Mumbai recently and will be quarantined for 15 days.
The actor returned to Mumbai recently and will be quarantined for 15 days.
         

Be it giving swab samples for Covid-19, getting sanitised regularly or ensuring that your mask is on at all times, actor Aniruddh Dave says that safety has become a paramount priority for all production houses. The actor recently shot in the UK, for the film Bell Bottom that stars Akshay Kumar. He says that the production house made sure to ensure the safety of each and every member of the unit.

“It was a lot of fun shooting in the UK. The production team had managed everything efficiently and smoothly. I have gone through multiple Covid-19 tests during the time we were shooting. Every 10 days, the entire unit used to be tested. The production house made sure that we were safe. They created a bubble and no one from outside was allowed to enter. They took all the precautions. It was a good experience to work with them,” he says. Along with the unit, the actor returned to Mumbai recently and will be quarantined for 15 days “elsewhere” before he returns home.

 

Talking about the shoot experience, Dave says that he loved shooting in the UK. “England is beautiful, be it the infrastructure, or locales. Due to the pandemic, I could feel a certain calmness around. However, I missed the energy and vibe that England is known for. You know, seeing people everywhere, having coffee, enjoying Italian food… The place has such an artistic culture, people sell their craft, they perform for everyone…of course, all that was much less, because of the pandemic,” he says.

