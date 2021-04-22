Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti bust 'actresses can never be friends' notion, Rohit Reddy reveals they always gossip

TV actors Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti shattered the notion that 'actresses can never be friends'. In a new video that Anita posted online, both can be seen together in an open area, addressing popular beliefs about actors.

Anita and Surbhi are seen in the video that has the text, "What people say about TV actors - Actresses can never be friends. They always wear makeup, they love gossiping." Anita captioned the post, "FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti."

Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy, claimed that she is always gossiping with Surbhi on the phone. He commented, "Unfortunately, I also know half your TV gossip. cuz you girls are always on the phone all the time, doing what you do best - gossiping."





Surbhi also posted another video from the same spot and wrote, "Madness with one and only @anitahassanandani #reelitfeelit." She and Anita are seen giving a peek into their dancing sessions. They displayed how they are all grace for English songs but go all out when it is a Bollywood song playing. Anita dropped heart emojis on the post.

Anita recently celebrated her birthday with some of her friends and Surbhi was also in attendance. Anita and Surbhi have worked together in Naagin 3.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a baby boy in February. Rohit, who got married to Anita in 2013, shared the news with a picture of the couple on Instagram. "Oh boy! he captioned it.

Anita is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus' Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Colors' Naagin. She has also featured in Hindi films such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage and Ragini MMS 2.

