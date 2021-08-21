Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy take son Aaravv on his first trip to the Maldives. See pics

Actor Anita Hassanandani is in the Maldives for a holiday with husband Rohit Reddy and their son, Aaravv. Incidentally, this is Aaravv's first trip to the island nation.

Sharing pictures on Instagram Stories with Aaravv in his pram, Anita wrote "First trip Maldives". She also shared a picture of the three of them posing by the seafront at their resort.

Rohit also shared pictures and videos, both from their resort as well as from their journey to the Maldives, via a plane and later, a speedboat.

Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv on February 9. Since then, they have been sharing pictures and videos of him. They also created an Instagram page for him.

Back in March, Anita had spoken about how Rohit and she had been sharing parenting responsibilities. In an Instagram post, she had written: "Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Rohit Reddy had revealed how they had decided their son's name. "So we were very clear that if it was a boy, it had to have AR initials and my father's name. My father's name was Ravi. So RAV are from there. Aaravv's A and R come from Anita and Rohit. So that's how it was formed. We also thought of names if we had a baby girl. So we had prepared ourselves pretty well," he said.

He also joked about how Anita must have been upset that despite carrying Aaravv for nine months, he ended up looking like Rohit. He said: "I am sure it must be a little bit upsetting for Anita but she has to live with it for the rest of her life now. Somebody did tell that after a few months, he might just look like you. So she is waiting for that time."