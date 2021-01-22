Anita Hassanandani jokingly asks husband Rohit Reddy to throw out his things before baby’s birth
Actor Anita Hassanandani jokingly asked her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, to clear the cupboard by throwing out his things. She said that they ‘need to make room for the little one’. The two are expecting their first child, due next month.
Sharing a picture of herself and Rohit lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, Anita wrote on Instagram, “We need to make room for the little one my love @rohitreddygoa. Like Literally.... kindly clean the cupboards @rohitreddygoa. Throw all ur shoes n jackets and dumbbells and gadgets and caps.”
Fans showered love on the post. “Sooo cuteee couple,” one wrote. “Ani di you are so funny,” another commented. Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis.
Anita and Rohit have been sharing goofy pictures and videos of her pregnancy journey. Earlier this month, she shared a fun video, in which she was seen making him do all the household work. “Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again,” she joked.
In October, Anita and Rohit announced in a video that they were expecting their first child. It showed the different phases of their relationship. The clip ended with him kissing her belly.
Anita earlier told Hindustan Times that she was feeling a number of emotions - ‘excited, thrilled, nervous’ - about her pregnancy. “Honestly, we have been planning it for a while now. It was not necessarily that we had to do it at this time. We knew right from the start that 2020 is the year, and I think it happened at a great time. God planned it beautifully,” she said.
Talking about their families’ reaction to the happy news, Anita said, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”
