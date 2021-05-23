Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy falls for yet another ‘magic trick’ after getting slapped. Watch

After Anita Hassanandani pulled a ‘really mean’ prank on her husband Rohit Reddy on Saturday, which ended with her slapping him, he became a victim of yet another ‘magic trick’. She shared a new prank video on Sunday, in which she ended up emptying a cup of water on his head.

“Okay, last time, the magic trick was really mean but this time, I have rehearsed. This is a good one, okay?” Anita said, as she showed everyone an empty cup and proceeded to fill it up with water. She then poured all the water on Rohit’s head, leaving him in shock, and burst into laughter.

“I’m turning out to be quite a magician,” she captioned her post. He sarcastically commented on it, “So mature!” and added a clapping emoji.

Several of Anita’s industry colleagues, including Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aditi Bhatia and Jaswir Kaur were amused by the video and dropped laughing emojis. Fans, too, shared their reactions. “This is so hilarious,” one wrote, while another commended her for doing a ‘good job’. A third commented, “He is so innocent yaar. I love this couple.”

On Saturday, Anita led Rohit to believe that she would show him a ‘really cool magic trick’ involving an invisible string. She pretended to insert it into one of his ears and pull it out of the other. She then asked him to hold one end of it and give it a tug on the count of three. As he got distracted with the ‘trick’, she slapped him in the face.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aaravv, in February this year. They often share cute pictures and videos of the little one, who also has an Instagram page of his own.