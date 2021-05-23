Sanket Bhosale does push-ups as Sugandha Mishra sits on his back, see his quirky birthday wish for her

Doctor and comedian Sanket Bhosale wished his wife, comedian Sugandha Mishra, a happy birthday with a quirky Instagram post. He shared pictures of her sitting on his back as he did push-ups in the lawn. While he wore a black vest and grey track pants, she had a yellow dress on.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the DIRECTOR of my life… my wife… @sugandhamishra23,” Sanket wrote in the caption. Sugandha replied in the comments section, “Thanx a lot doc,” along with a number of heart emojis. He also shared one of the photos on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Guddu.”

Television actor Hiten Tejwani commented on the post, “Happy birthday @sugandhamishra23 ..be blessed.” Comedian and actor Suresh Menon wrote, “Dear @sugandhamishra23 many Happy returns of the day stay blessed always.” Fans also wished Sugandha a happy birthday, with many calling her and Sanket a ‘lovely couple’.





Earlier this month, Sanket celebrated his birthday. Sugandha dedicated an Instagram post to him and wrote, “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket. I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you.... U Never Cease to Amaze me… Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do… U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend… Happy Birthday Hubby.” She also shared a video from their low-key celebration at home.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra turned down a possible 'lesbian encounter' with someone Karan Johar knew

Sugandha and Sanket, who starred together in The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26. They shared pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names).

Originally, Sugandha and Sanket were set to tie the knot last year but postponed their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the second wave hitting India this year, they decided not to put off their big day any longer.

ott:10:ht-tv_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON