Anita Hassanandani shows off post-pregnancy weight loss, Rohit Reddy calls her ‘sexy siren’

Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed son Aaravv in February, is on a journey to shed the extra weight she gained during pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a video as she lost some weight, striking various poses as Zara Zara Touch Me played in the background. She got a compliment from her husband, Rohit Reddy.

“Finally feeling a little (very little) S.E.X.Y. Not that I’ve lost that much weight … but it’s a start,” Anita Hassanandani wrote in her caption. Rohit Reddy dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post and wrote, “my sexy siren”.

Meanwhile, fans were also impressed. “Sexiest and Gorgeous mamma,” one commented, while another called her ‘fantastic’. A third said, “You are Indeed Verry Sexy Aniii, weight doesn't matters @anitahassanandani.” Some also wanted to know her diet and exercise routine.

Earlier this month, Anita expressed mock disappointment in Rohit as he failed to pick up on a viral trend she tried on him. She sent him the lyrics of Leave The Door Open as text messages but he did not catch on. She posted a screenshot of their exchange online and jokingly called him ‘useless’ and ‘unromantic’.

Anita and Rohit, who got married in 2013, welcomed their first child, Aaravv, in February. The little one already has a fan following of his own, with over one lakh followers on his Instagram page, created and run by his parents.

In March, Anita joked about wanting another baby and even predicted Rohit’s reaction. She shared a throwback picture, featuring her baby bump, and wrote, “Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY*.”

Recently, Anita’s fans were concerned after it was reported that she was quitting acting. She clarified in an interview with Hindustan Times that her comments were misconstrued. “A lot of fans were upset, so many were sending me screenshots saying, ‘Oh My God, you are quitting’. I clearly remember saying I didn’t know when I will return to the TV or film industry. At present, my priority is Aarav. But, whenever I’m ready and feel okay, I will get back,” she said.