Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava with their daughter Mehr.
Ankita Bhargava shares pic with Karan Patel and daughter Mehr from Maldives, explains absence of 'oh-so-dreamy' photos

  • Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava shared a sneak peek from their getaway in the Maldives with daughter Mehr. She also revealed why she is not posting any quintessential 'oh-so-dreamy' pictures.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:59 AM IST

Television actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are enjoying a relaxing getaway in the idyllic Maldives with their daughter, Mehr. Ankita shared the challenges of clicking Instagram-worthy pictures with ‘a toddler, diaper bag and the beach bag in tow’. She settled for a photo of the three of them at their ‘comfortable best’.

Sharing a picture of her and Karan walking on the beach with Mehr, Ankita wrote, “So truth be told! I know I am in paradise and shud be clicking these Oh-So-Dreamy pictures that we see on Instagram! But I really cudnt do the Flowy dresses and Open hair jig with A toddler,Diaper Bag and the Beach bag in Tow! So here we are… At our most comfortable best in the most classic shot!”

Ankita added that their pose was only for the sake of the photo. “P.S We never hold Mehr this way at all,This was just for this one picture! We never help her walk this way too! Totally unsafe for their delicate shoulders!,” she wrote.


The trip to the Maldives is Mehr’s first holiday ever. Ankita has been sharing pictures from the vacation on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. In one of the photos, the little one could be seen posing as she gazed into the distance.

Last month, after a year of hiding his baby girl’s face from the media, Karan shared a picture of Mehr. Ankita said that she got a ‘mini heart attack’ when he surprised her by posting the photo. “However i think I needed that one jolt to gain some mental strength to start over coming my inhibitions! Starting slowly yet steadily now,” she wrote on Instagram.

Karan and Ankita married in May 2015 and welcomed their daughter Mehr in December 2019. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Karan said that he will subvert the notion that ‘fathers are protective about their daughters’

“I think, if you give your daughters enough freedom, education and guidance, you don’t have to worry about them. Daughters are more level-headed, sane and trustworthy than sons,” he added.

