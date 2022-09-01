Ankita Lokhande breaks down after DID Super Moms contestant pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch

The upcoming episode of DID Super Moms will be all about relationships and actors Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni from Pavitra Rishta will be seen as guests. In a new promo for the episode, one of the contestants dedicates their performance to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Upon this, Ankita, who not only worked with Sushant but also sated him, breaks down in tears. Also read: Urmila Matondkar returns to TV after 10 years with DID Super Moms

The video shared by ZEE TV features contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer performing on the track Kitni Baatein from the film Lakshya. In the background memories of Sushant Singh Rajput are played on a big screen, which makes Ankita and Usha visibly emotional. A teary-eyed Ankita tyhen says, “Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him (He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is).” Usha also wipes tears from her eyes.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “We miss you so much Sushant Singh.” “This made me cry,” commented someone else.

Ankita and Sushant were among the most popular reel and real couples. They met for the first time while working on the show Pavitra Rishta during the promo shoot in 2009. Later they dated for six years. The couple parted ways in 2016. Last year, Ankita tied the knot with Vicky Jain. In 2020 June, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. He was 34

Meanwhile, the ongoing show of DID Super Moms is being judged by Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo D’Souza. Premiered on July 2, this is the third season of the dance reality show. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on ZEE TV.

