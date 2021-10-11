Ankita Lokhande dances and says ‘to hell with love’ in new video, fans feel her ‘jalwa is back’. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a new Instagram Reels video, in which she could be seen lip-syncing to a line from the Hindi-dubbed version of Dhanush and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Maari. “Bhaad mein gaya pyaar-vyaar. Yeh love-vove ke character mein apun suit nahi karta (To hell with love. This love and all doesn’t suit my character),” the line went.

The video then transitioned to Ankita dancing to the Punjabi track Brown Munde. She appeared to be wearing a floral Anarkali suit.

Fans showered love on the clip. “Omg. Couldn’t stop myself from laughing. Swag,” one wrote, along with a bunch of laughing emojis. “Watching this on loop,” another commented. “Baby’s jalwa is back,” a third fan said.

Ankita has been in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain for over three years now. She often dedicates romantic Instagram posts to him. In June, she called him the ‘best boyfriend in the world’ in a post and said that he was always there for her. She also said that she was sceptical about finding love again because of her past heartbreaks but he made her a ‘believer’.

“Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this,” a part of her caption read.

Currently, Ankita is seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, a digital reboot of her popular show. Shaheer Sheikh has been cast opposite her.

