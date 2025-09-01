Ankita Lokhande mourns Pavitra Rishta co-star Priya Marathe's death: ‘She fought every battle with so much courage’

Actor Priya Marathe, best known for playing the role of Varsha in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta, died at the age of 38 due to cancer on Sunday. Actor Ankita Lokhande, her co-star from the show, has now penned a heartfelt note on the late actor and shared how the two of them shared a ‘truly special’ bond in real life. Priya played the sister of Ankita's character Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Ankita Lokhande penned a heartfelt note remembering her co-star Priya Marathe.

Ankita's emotional post for Priya

In her post, Ankita shared several pictures with Priya. Some of them were taken on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, with both of them in costume. In another picture taken on Ankita's wedding day, Priya was seen smiling beside Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain.

In the caption, she began: “Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee in Marathi, and that bond was truly special.”

‘It breaks my heart to even write this’

She continued, “She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly.”

Ankita added, “Priya was the strongest, she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat, and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always 🙏🏻 Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti 🕊️🙏”

Priya made her television debut with Ya Sukhano Ya. She then featured in many Marathi serials, including Char Divas Sasuche. Her first Hindi series appearance was in Kasamh Se where she played Vidya Bali. She was also part of Comedy Circus. Fans also saw her in Uttaran, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Savdhaan India, and Aata Hou De Dhingana.