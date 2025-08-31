Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se actor Priya Marathe dies at 38 after cancer battle

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 11:18 am IST

Priya Marathe was reportedly battling cancer for over two years. She died at her residence in Mira Road at 4 am.

Actor Priya Marathe, best known for playing the role of Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, died at the age of 38 due to cancer. As per a Marathi.indiatimes.com report, Priya died on Sunday morning.

Priya Marathe worked in many serials for nearly two decades.

Priya was reportedly battling cancer for over two years. She died at her residence in Mira Road at 4 am. Priya is survived by her husband-actor Shantanu Moghe.

Priya made her television debut with Ya Sukhano Ya. She then featured in many Marathi serials including Char Divas Sasuche. Her first Hindi series appearance was in Kasamh Se where she played Vidya Bali. She was also part of Comedy Circus. Priya played the role of Ankita Lokhande's character Archana's sister in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta.

She also appeared briefly in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra. Priya also worked in a Marathi serial Tu Tithe Me. In February 2017, she joined the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She played the role of Bhavani Rathod in the show. Fans also saw her in Uttaran, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Savdhaan India, and Aata Hou De Dhingana.

Priya and Shantanu tied the knot in April 2012. They worked together in the series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
