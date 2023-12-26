Bigg Boss: Ankita Lokhande recalls fainting after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's intimate scene in PK with Anushka Sharma

Ankita Lokhande has once again remembered her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss 17. In the latest episode, she recalled the time when she was affected by intimate scenes in Sushant's films. She talked about her reaction to seeing Sushant's intimate scenes in Shuddh Desi Romance. Also read: Ankita Lokhande looks shocked as Vicky Jain tries to slap her on national TV during argument Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for six years until 2016.

Ankita on reaction to Sushant's intimate scenes

Ankita revealed Sushant Singh Rajput had booked an entire movie hall for them to watch Shuddh Desi Romance. She said, “He had booked an entire hall. He knew that I would get miffed. I saw it and my nails were like this (gestures nails digging in the seat). The entire movie got over and I went back and cried a lot.”

She continued that she would not get close with Sushant, after watching the intimate scenes of him. “Mere mind me wo hi flashbacks aaye, main jhatak diya. (I got those flashbacks in my mind and I pushed him back.) To see your boyfriend kissing someone else…,” she stopped.

When Ankita fainted after seeing PK scenes

During the conversation, Ankita was asked if Sushant had her permission before his onscreen kiss. She answered with a yes and added, “Main career mein kisi ke nahi aa sakti but dekhna alag cheez hai (I can’t come in between someone’s career but it’s a different thing to watch it).” She also said that Sushant's intimate scenes with Anushka Sharma in PK had left her upset as well. “Even in PK, mereko chakkar aa gaye the (I had fainted),” she said.

Abhishek also asked Ankita till when she and Sushant were together. She confirmed that they dated till the release of his 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Previously on the show, Ankita had shared that she was possessive about Sushant during their time together. However, she said she has changed now.

Ankita is now married to Vicky Jain. Both Ankita and Vicky are now participating in Bigg Boss. Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020.

