Hina Khan using cancer diagnosis as publicity stunt? Ankita Lokhande slams Rozlyn Khan's wild accusations

Rozlyn Khan, in a recent interview with News18, accused Hina Khan of spreading misinformation and using her cancer treatment as a publicity stunt. Now, television actor Ankita Lokhande has slammed Rozlyn's remarks and come out in support of Hina. Ankita Lokhande defends Hina Khan against Rozlyn Khan's allegations of using her cancer journey as publicity stunt.

On Tuesday, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared a video where Rozlyn could be heard accusing Hina of 'using her cancer journey to top Google search results.' In the video, she said, "It's not like I am after Hina unnecessarily; in fact, I think Hina is after cancer. I can challenge you—Hina will never show her reports because, by now, Dr. Mandar (who treated Rozlyn and is now treating Hina) would have come forward, or the hospital would have issued a statement. All of the videos have been shot beforehand and will be released gradually with the launch of her every project."

Ankita defends Hina

Ankita penned a lengthy note defending Hina, which read: "How could someone think so low, my goodness? That’s so cheap! For your kind information, madam, this girl Hina is fighting cancer with such bravery, and I’m saying this because I know it. Vikki met her a few days back in the hospital while she was undergoing chemotherapy, and Rocky was by her side. Vikki told me he was in tears seeing her in that condition. Hina, you are strong, our Sher Khan! This isn’t easy for you or for anyone going through this. God bless you, girl. This too shall pass. @realhinakhan."

Ankita Lokhande slams Rozlyn Khan.

While Rozlyn is also a cancer survivor, Hina is currently battling stage-three breast cancer. Hina has been open about her cancer journey on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her treatment in the hospital. She is yet to respond to Rozlyn's accusations.

Ankita Lokhande and Hina Khan's recent work

Hina was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi, which also stars Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The series is available on ZEE5. Ankita, on the other hand, is currently part of the television show Laughter Chefs Season 2. Hosted by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh, the cooking-based reality show also features Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Mannara Chopra, and Rubina Dilaik.