Ankita Lokhande talks about Vicky Jain's health, battling obstacles: ‘Aesi cheezein huyi jiska anth hona zaruri tha’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a heartfelt video as she spoke to her fans on Dussehra. Taking to Instagram, Ankita opened up about her husband-businessman Vicky Jain's health and how things were not going well at home. She also shared that she fasted after a long time during Navratri. Ankita Lokhande praised Vicky Jain and also thanked fans for their love as well as support.

Ankita Lokhande talks about Dussehra

The clip began with Ankita discussing the significance of Dussehra. She sat on the floor, lighting diyas placed on a plate decorated with flowers. She spoke in Hindi, “Happy Dussehra to all of you on behalf of me and my entire family. What does Dussehra mean? Dussehra signifies the triumph of good over evil. To bring an end to bad things. Just as Lord Ram defeated Ravan, similarly, it is to put an end to every bad thing. This is called Dussehra."

Ankita opens up about Vicky Jain's health

Talking about Vicky and his health, Ankita said, "Isse pehle humare ghar mein bhi bohut saari aesi cheezein huyi jiska anth hona bohut zaruri tha (Before this, there were several things that took place in my home and which were necessary to end). Especially Vicky’s health. He cut his hand in our house, you know that. We fought with a lot of things. But I must say that Vicky overcame those things very strongly, and today he is taking care of his health. And he is completely fine. Thanks to all of you whose love has given us the strength. Thank you so much."

Ankita talks about fasting during Navratri

Ankita shared her experience of fasting on Navratri after many years. "I fasted this year, I don’t every year. I used to fast many years ago. But this time I fasted so that there is peace, good health and a peaceful environment in the house. So, when I fasted for Navratri, I actually felt the presence of Devi. There was peace, prosperity, and lots of abundance in my house. We hear a lot about abundance these days. But I got to know what abundance really is. Your peace of mind is your biggest abundance. Your prosperity is your peace of mind. I actually felt that at my home." She also extended her best wishes to her fans.

Ankita thanks her fans in her post

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra! In this video, I’m sharing my heartfelt message with you all… thank you for being such an amazing support for me and Vicky. I truly feel so blessed to celebrate these beautiful festivities with all your love around us. My Navratri fasting felt so divine, and today reminds us once again that good always wins over evil. #HappyDussehra #Blessed #GoodOverEvil."

About Vicky's accident

Vicky met with an accident where glass pieces pierced his hand, leading to his hospitalisation. He had to get 45 stitches and spend three days in the hospital.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in 2021. They have been part of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.