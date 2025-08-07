Ankita Lokhande's house help's missing daughter found safe days after FIR: ‘Thank you to Mumbai police’

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently reported two missing girls, including her house help's daughter, to the police and filed an FIR. The actor has now breathed a sigh of relief as she shared that the missing have been found safe. Ankita Lokhande took to social media to express her gratitude to the Mumbai police.

She took to social media to express her gratitude to the Mumbai police, thanking them for their efforts in tracing the girls.

Ankita Lokhande's house help's daughter found

On Wednesday, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain took to social media to share that their house help's daughter and one of her friends, who went missing a few days back, have been found safe. The girls had gone missing on July 31.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a note which read, “UPDATE: GIRLS FOUND SAFE We’re relieved and overjoyed to share that Saloni and Neha have been found SAFE”.

In the caption, the couple thanked the Mumbai police for their help in locating the girls.

“A heartfelt thank you to @mumbaipolice for acting swiftly and with such dedication you truly are the BEST. And thank you to every Mumbaikar who shared, supported.. Your prayers and help made all the difference. Grateful beyond words,” the caption of the joint post read.

Ankita Lokhande reached out to Mumbai police

Last week, Ankita had registered an FIR and sought police help to trace the two missing girls. The actor took to Instagram to post a message saying that the two girls had been missing since Thursday. She also shared their photo.

The post read, “Urgent: Missing alert (car flashing light). Our house help, Kanta’s daughter and her daughter’s friend, Saloni and Neha, have been missing since 31st July, 10 AM. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has already been filed at Malvani Police Station, but their whereabouts are still unknown.”

In the post, Ankita called the girls “family”, writing, “They are not just part of our home, they’re family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station.”

On the work front

Ankita was last seen in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, a cooking competition-based comedy show. She participated in it with her husband, Vicky Jain. It premiered on Colors TV on January 2025, hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi. It is also available on JioHotstar.