Anuj Sachdeva calls out Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik for commenting on Gaurav Khanna's personal life: ‘Feel sad for you all’

Actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde were seen in the new show POV, where they talked about the recent controversies that have erupted on social media. One of the topics of the discussion was actor Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, who revealed that the two have been living separately for a year and are getting a divorce.

What Hina and Rubina said

Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan had strong reactions to Gaurav Khanna's 'facade' of a happy marriage.

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During their chat, Hina and Rubina talked about how a few TV personalities are so good portraying the facade of a perfect marriage, when it reality it does not exist. Rubina said Gaurav entered Bigg Boss 19 bearing ‘so-called good husband tag’.

She said, “Being an actor who has a very good image, he was asked why he didn’t go on Bigg Boss with his wife, and he said, ‘Rubina-Abhinav ki tarah apni shaadi ki dhajiya thodi na udaa ni hai.’ (Like Rubina and Abhinav, I don’t want to make a mockery of my marriage in public.)” She added, “He apparently made fun of our wedding, and now his wife has gone on a show and said they are going through a divorce and have been separated for a year. We were genuinely going through separation, in that phase, living in the Bigg Boss house felt weird.”

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Anuj's response

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anuj, who is a friend of Gaurav's, took to Instagram to slam the comments made in the video. He wrote, “It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone’s pet at home to a “F***ING FURNITURE”! I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anuj, who is a friend of Gaurav's, took to Instagram to slam the comments made in the video. He wrote, “It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone’s pet at home to a “F***ING FURNITURE”! I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “One almost pities on the children growing up in such homes where compassion is dead. Clearly, commenting on Gaurav Khanna’s personal life is the only way some of these can trend for five minutes before fading back into irrelevance. Sad.”

Akanksha revealed in Lock Upp that she and Gaurav have been living separately for a year and are getting a divorce soon. This revelation shocked many, as the two often make YouTube videos together.

Hina had said, “Once Akanksha made it public, everything started circulating. If they had been apart for a year, then what was all this about? Only four or five months back, they were surprising one another and creating YouTube videos together." Rubina added, “If they’re living separately, then showing up in public as a married couple in a good vow, that's just a facade."

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Abhinav Shukla, who was also present, added, "Just see the paradox! It’s called a reality show!" Hina replied with a mocking applause, saying, “Slow claps."

Akanksha is currently participating in Lock Upp, while Gaurav has Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.