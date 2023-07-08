Anup Soni shares rare throwback pic with Mandira Bedi from Shanti sets, leaves fans nostalgic

Actor Anup Soni took a walk down memory lane and treated fans to a rare old photo of himself with co-star Mandira Bedi. The photo is clicked on the sets of their popular TV show Shanti. In the show, Mandira played the role of Shanti while Anup appeared as Shekhar. Also read: Anup Soni says due to Crime Patrol, people think he knows ‘the entire police department'

Rare pic of Anup Soni and Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi and Anup Soni in Shanti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The monochrome photo featured a younger-looking Anup, smiling brightly while Mandira Bedi sat near him in a saree. She looked beautiful in her long hair look. Sharing the photo, Anup wrote, “This #throwback takes me to the early days of my acting career. This picture was clicked at Rajkamal Studios with dear Mandira Bedi during the shoot of iconic TV show Shanti. Grateful for the cherished moments we've shared on and off-screen.”

Internet reacts to Anup Soni and Mandira Bedi pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after he shared the photo, several nostalgic fans were seen dropping comments about the show. One of them commented, “DD1 pe jab ye serial aata tha, meri mammy roj dekhti thi, abhi tak wo serial k kirdaro ka nam yad hai mammy ko, hum log bhi sath me dekhte the aur aap dono hamesha se favourite rahe ho hamare liye, kya din the wo Doordarshan k (this show used to air in Doordarshan and my mom used to watch it. She still remembers the names of the characters. We used to watch it together and you two have always been my favourite. What good old days).” “Anup ji in Shanti is unforgettable ...was my crush those days,” added another one. Yet someone said, “Superrr pic… I remember me coming home from college early just to watch Shanti and Swambhiman serial.” Joining them, Nakuul Mehta on Twitter also said, “The first daily I ever watched right after school would end! Stellar cast! Stellar show and you two.”

Shanti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanti focused on a journalist who was the illegitimate daughter of a wealthy and influential businessman. The story revolved around her fight against the system to expose the truth. The show also featured Rajesh Tailang, Richa Ahuja Badami, Sumukhi Pendse and Yatin Karyekar among others. Mandira Bedi is yet to respond to the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.