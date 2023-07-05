Mandira Bedi talks about Mumbai airport ‘nightmare’, shares details of her recent travel with kids: Absolute chaos

Mandira Bedi has called her recent experience at Mumbai airport a ‘nightmare’ and wondered why such ‘chaos reigned’ at the airport. She recently landed in Mumbai along with her kids, after spending two weeks abroad on a family vacation. (Also read: Mandira Bedi and kids take part in langar hosted in Raj Kaushal's memory) Mandira Bedi was on a vacation with her kids for the past 15 days.

Mandira's airport nightmare

Mandira recently took to Instagram and wrote about the experience she had while chasing her luggage at the Mumbai airport after they arrived in India. She wrote in a long note that she shared on Instagram Stories, “And so after 2 weeks, 3 countries and 6 airports, my kids and I landed in a nightmare at Mumbai's Terminal 2. Not a single arriving flight is displayed on the screen. Or on the conveyer belts.”

A screenshot of Mandira's post.

She further wrote, “Absolute chaos reigns, with the hapless passengers not having a clue where to go. After a hit-and-miss of three belts and more than an hour of asking around... I saw one lone suitcase on some deserted belt and my other suitcase offloaded near another belt, just lying there unattended. What a welcome home.”

Mandira's vacation with kids

On Tuesday, she had shared a glimpse of her holidays on Instagram. Posting a collage of pictures and videos from her family vacation,.Mandira wrote in her caption, “What a Summer holiday. 3 countries in 2 weeks. Fun in the sun. And lots of reasons to smile. Thank you @satyadevbarman and #malenerasmussen for making this work out so beautifully. We love you both and we love Isha and Vishnu…”

Mandira's late husband

Last month, Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal on the occasion of his second death anniversary. She also wrote on Instagram, "Two years. We miss you.. your larger than life presence, your zest for life, your big, loving heart."

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal died from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. It came as a shock to his family and friends, as well as everyone in the industry. He had directed films such as Shaadi Ke Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Mandira married Raj in 1999 and they welcomed their first child - son Veer in 2020. Sometime later, the couple adopted a baby girl called Tara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail