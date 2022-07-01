Mandira Bedi and kids take part in langar at gurudwara hosted in late husband Raj Kaushal's memory. See pics

Mandira Bedi has shared a few pictures from the langar, held in the memory of her late husband Raj Kaushal on Friday. The actor took part in the langar and sat on the floor along with her kids and other staff member to have the meal served at the gurudwara. Later, she shared a few pictures of them with smiles on their faces on Instagram. Also read: Mandira Bedi says if daughter Tara was her first-born, she would have still adopted a girl: 'More girls seeking parents'

Sharing the photos, Mandira wrote, “#AkhandPaath ka #Bhog and #Langar .. in Raj’s name.. This morning with the kids and staff at the #Gurudwara #DhanGurunanak #satnamshriwaheguru.” She is seen in a yellow and black kurta-salwar, sitting on the floor with daughter Tara and son Vir as they all have food arranged by them at the gurudwara.

Mandira Bedi shared a few pics from the langar on Instagram.

Mandira Bedi at the gurudwara.

Her close friend Mouni Roy dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section of the post and simply wrote, “you.” A fan wrote for Mandira and her family, “love and light to you and your fam!!! Your strength is inspiring!” Another commented, “Strength, Healing and Blessings to you three. Trust me, it isn't easy but God knows how resilient and strong you're to raise them well and to look after yourself. God bless you.”

On Raj Kaushal's first death anniversary on Thursday, Mandira penned an emotional note on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Mandira wrote "365 days without you" followed by broken heart emoji. "Miss you Raji," she added.

In another post, Mandira shared that she held a prayer session in the beloved memory of Raj. "2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj..The skies cried today for you. As did we. And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love," she wrote.

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, died on June 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. He and Mandira married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

