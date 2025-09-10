Anupam Mittal rejects ‘India’s Switzerland’ tag for Kashmir: ‘80% cheaper and infinitely more beautiful’

Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Anupam Mittal has sparked discussion after returning from a family trip to Kashmir. In a social media post, he urged people to appreciate the valley on its own merits instead of comparing it to Switzerland. Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge, encourages appreciation of Kashmir's unique beauty over comparisons to Switzerland after his family trip.

Anupam Mittal shares Kashmir pics on Instagram

Calling the analogy “offensive,” Anupam argued that Kashmir’s raw, rustic allure transcends the postcard-perfect narratives often associated with international destinations. He also praised the valley for being “80% cheaper and infinitely more beautiful” than its European counterpart, positioning it as an affordable yet extraordinary domestic vacation choice.

Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of images giving fans a glimpse of his trip with his wife, Anchal Kumar, and their daughter, Alyssa. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Luxury trip to Switzerland - 10 lacs. Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs. Infinite beauty in your own country - priceless. Everyone calls Kashmir ‘India’s Switzerland.’ I take offence. Switzerland is pretty, but at times, sterile. Kashmir is raw, rustic, ravishing. For decades, fear hid its beauty. But the last few years changed everything."

Internet reacts

Most of the social media users were happy to see Anupam promoting tourism in Kashmir, especially after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

"It's good to see someone has started promoting J&K tourism after the Pahalgam attack," a social media user wrote.

"That caption and these beautiful pictures are enough to motivate us to visit Kashmir," wrote another one.

Another social media user commented, "Kashmir is beautiful, but Switzerland is a true paradise! I have visited both Kashmir and Switzerland. The cleanliness, civic sense, professionalism and above all the natural beauty - all of them are truly unparalleled! India has to learn and unlearn many things to run a world-class tourism!"

About Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is a prominent Indian entrepreneur and angel investor, best known as the founder and CEO of People Group, which owns Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, and Mauj Mobile. He gained widespread recognition as a judge on Shark Tank India, where he invested in numerous startups across diverse sectors. He was last seen on Shark Tank India Season 4, which premiered on January 6 this year.