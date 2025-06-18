Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta claims new judges are on show to get an image makeover: ‘Jinka character dheela hain’

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta has opened up on what he thinks about the new judges on the popular business reality show. Talking on a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Aman said that he likes people who are real and do not need to show a different image of themselves on the show. (Also read: Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta spills tea on 'extremely egoistic' film star faking humility, internet wonders if it is...) Aman Gupta talked about the new judges on Shark Tank India, (File)

What Aman Gupta shared

During the interaction, when Aman was asked who the sharks are that he dislikes, he instantly replied, “There are many. It is not that I dislike them. I am different than them. I like those who are doing well with their company. Those who are original, those who are not interested in fixing their character, it is already in place. We were the original sharks. The new ones are just here to fix their image on the show (Bohot saare hain. Aisa nahi hain ki pasand nahi hain. Main different hu, wo log different hain. Mujhe wo log pasand aatey hain jinki khud ki company accha kar rahi hoti hain. Mereko wo log pasand aate hain jo original hote hain. Jo character apna theek karne naa aye ho, jinka shuru se sahi ho. Hum log jo original sharks they, wo original they. Ye log aakey jo apna character dheela hain yaha pe theek karne aayein hain)!”

On new sharks

He went on to add, without taking names, “Woh log toh pehle reject kar diye they Shark Tank, aur jab ye dekh liye areey ye toh Aman hero ban gaya, Anupam hero ban gaya… unko beech mein FOMO aya aur woh log boley ‘Haa, humein bhi karna hain.’ Toh woh likhte rahe, aur dekho woh abhi shark ban gaye (There were people who had initially rejected Shark Tank, but once they saw Anupam (Mittal) and me become heroes, they had FOMO. So they kept chasing the makers, asking them to make them sharks. And now, they’re sharks).”

Aman served as a shark from Season 1to 4. Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh were the other sharks on the show alongside him.