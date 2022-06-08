Anupam Mittal reveals if he's waiting for Shark Tank India season 2, shares pic with 'unexpected fan of show'

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, has shared several pictures from his recent trip to Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Mittal also gave a glimpse of 'an unexpected fan of the show' whom he met after his return to India. He also revealed if he is awaiting season two of Shark Tank India. (Also Read | Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal and his wife enjoy boat ride with Chetan Bhagat and his family. See pics)

In the pictures, Anupam was seen posing with several fans inside a mall in Dubai. He also posed for a selfie with a fan at a restaurant. In the last photo, he held an elderly woman and clicked a selfie. The duo stood in front of a building as they smiled for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Anupam captioned the post, "Jo nahin dikhta hai, woh bhi bikta hai (what you can't see also sells) (flexed biceps emoji). Just a few snippets from my recent trip to #dubai … amazing how much #sharktankindia continues to grow in popularity across countries & nationalities even after being off air so long. Kudos to the team @sharktank.india (clapping hands emojis) (don’t miss the amazing last picture … upon my return met an unexpected fan of the show) (hugging face emoji)."

Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Are you waiting for Shark Tank Season 2 or not??" He replied, "Like the rest of us." Another fan wrote, "You are so so humble Anupam, instead of your self you are giving credit to the show." He replied, "Rahen na rahen hum." The line is from a song in the film Mamta.

Another fan commented, "I have been following you since shark tank. I have a question. I am a doctor. Sir, I found my passion during my job and I keep on growing my knowledge on it. Now I am totally ready to take the next step to make my passion into work but I am facing problems. Not getting any success. I am losing hope. What to do in such situations? Can you guide me?" Anupam responded, "Keep at it."

A person said, "Shark with the warmest heart." Another fan said, "I saw your interview as well. It was great cleared many things regarding entrepreneurship and generally also how to perceive things. If I'll cross your path sir, I'll too click one selfie with you." "You are an inspiration to thousands of teenagers like me sir," read a comment.

Recently, author Chetan Bhagat shared pictures on Instagram with Anupam and their families in Dubai. Anupam, his wife Aanchal Kumar, Chetan, his wife Anusha Bhagat and their sons-- Ishaan Bhagat and Shyam Bhagat were seen on a boat. He had captioned the post, "Sharing the pictures, Chetan wrote, “Lovely evening with @agmittal @anchalkumar24 thanks to @trehan4953 (who was missed a lot) on his boat called Maya. Sachmuch, sab maya hai. #wow #sabmayahai #dubai."

