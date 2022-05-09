Anupama written update May 9: Vanraj takes Anuj away, Anupama gets worried

In the last episode of Anupama, we saw Mika Singh surprise everyone with a special announcement of his Swayamwar. In the latest episode, we will see a powerpact performance by Mika at Anupama’s sangeet. Tensions in Anupama’s life will also heighten as Vanraj and Anuj will get into an intense altercation.

Vanraj and Anuj leave the mehendi

After Mika Singh’s special performance for the bride and groom, everyone wishes him well for his wedding too. As he prepares to leave, he asks who Vanraj is. Rakhi Dave is about to introduce him as Anupama’s ex-husband, but Hasmukh interrupts and tells him that he's his son. Later, we see Anupama’s special mehendi for her family. She got the name of not just Anuj, but her entire family decorated on her hands. Anuj surprises everyone with the same gesture.

Vanraj, who already feels left out and abandoned, is now agitated beyond control seeing Anuj writing the name of Anupama’s and his kids in his mehendi. He insists Anuj to come out with him to talk amid the celebration. Anuj agrees. Anupama has just started to accept her new and happy life, but Vanraj’s move brings stress to her yet again. She notices the two of them leave and tries to stop Anuj, but they have already left.

As Vanraj drives Anuj far away from the house, Anuj starts second guessing his decision of going out with him. Back at home, Anupama is beyond consoling. Rakhi Dave tries to taunt everyone for stressing over small issues. However, she also tries to point towards bigger problems that Vanraj might be causing. She suggests that he will do everything to hinder the wedding. This adds to Anupama’s worry. Malvika loses her temper and asks Rakhi to shut up.

The drama is not over yet and is bound to rise as Vanraj confronts Anuj. He tells Anuj that he has taken everything away from him– his wife, his family, and now he is trying to snatch his kids. He warns him to step back and not try to be the father to his kids.

To everyone’s shock, Anupama announces that she will not care about limits if Vanraj tries to hurt Anuj. At this point, the entire family is just worried for Anuj and Anupama while Leela worries for Vanraj. No one notices Rakhi Dave who is soon to discover the truth about Hasmukh’s illness. She finds out the reports and knows what Hasmukh has been hiding from everyone.

What will Anuj do after learning about Vanraj’s insecurities? Will Rakhi tell everyone about Hasmukh’s truth? How will Anupama fight these new complications in her life? Keep watching this space for all the latest updates!

