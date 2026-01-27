Anupamaa actor Adrija Roy gets engaged to Vignuesh Iyer in traditional South Indian style, shares dreamy photos
Television actor Adrija Roy, known for Anupamaa, announced her engagement to Vignuesh Iyer on social media with photos from their ceremony.
Television actor Adrija Roy, known for her role as Raahi in the popular show Anupamaa, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer. The actor shared the news on social media with a series of photos from the ceremony.
Adrija Roy engaged to boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer
On Tuesday, Adrija shared the good news with her fans on social media. She posted beautiful pictures from the ceremony alongside a caption which read, “Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home. I love you my love.”
Adrija looked stunning in a traditional silk saree paired with gold jewellery, including a kundan necklace, layered earrings, maang tika, bangles, and rings. She completed her look with soft makeup and a small bindi, radiating elegance and grace. Vignuesh Iyer opted for a printed kurta with a white dhoti, complementing Adrija’s traditional South Indian attire.
The engagement took place on January 25 in an intimate gathering with close family and friends at Vignuesh Iyer’s farmhouse. The open-air venue featured soft floral decorations and lush greenery, creating a serene and aesthetic setting for the celebration. The photos capture several intimate moments, including the couple exchanging rings, walking hand in hand, and sharing quiet smiles.
Fans and fellow actors quickly congratulated the couple after the announcement. Several of Adrija’s Anupamaa co-stars, including Krutika Desai, Ishita Dixit, Manish Naggdev, Shivam Khajuria, Baseer Ali, Arjit Taneja, and Mohsin Khan, extended their best wishes.
Adrija Roy’s acting journey
Adrija Roy gained widespread recognition for her role as Raahi in Anupamaa, where she portrays a compassionate and strong-willed young woman navigating both personal and professional challenges.
She began her acting career in 2016 with the Bengali series Bedini Moluar Kotha and went on to appear in popular Bengali shows such as Potol Kumar Gaanwala, Durga Durgeshwari, Jai Kali Kalkattawali, Mou Er Bari, Bikram Betaal, and Sanyashi Raja.
Expanding to Hindi television, Adrija played the lead role of Charu in Durga Aur Charu (2023), followed by a stint in Imlie. She later appeared in Kundali Bhagya as Dr Palki Khurana before joining Anupamaa as Raahi (Aadhya) Kapadia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
