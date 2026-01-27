Anupamaa actor Adrija Roy gets engaged to Vignuesh Iyer in traditional South Indian style, shares dreamy photos

Television actor Adrija Roy, known for her role as Raahi in the popular show Anupamaa, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer. The actor shared the news on social media with a series of photos from the ceremony. Adrija Roy, known for her portrayal in Anupamaa, got engaged to Vignuesh Iyer on January 25.

Adrija Roy engaged to boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer On Tuesday, Adrija shared the good news with her fans on social media. She posted beautiful pictures from the ceremony alongside a caption which read, “Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home. I love you my love.”

Adrija looked stunning in a traditional silk saree paired with gold jewellery, including a kundan necklace, layered earrings, maang tika, bangles, and rings. She completed her look with soft makeup and a small bindi, radiating elegance and grace. Vignuesh Iyer opted for a printed kurta with a white dhoti, complementing Adrija’s traditional South Indian attire.

The engagement took place on January 25 in an intimate gathering with close family and friends at Vignuesh Iyer’s farmhouse. The open-air venue featured soft floral decorations and lush greenery, creating a serene and aesthetic setting for the celebration. The photos capture several intimate moments, including the couple exchanging rings, walking hand in hand, and sharing quiet smiles.