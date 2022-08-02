Anupamaa written update August 2: Anupamaa leaves the Shah house with a heavy heart, Kinjal breaks down

Anupamaa has struggled with her children after marrying Anuj, but Pakhi has shown that Anupamaa can’t keep her two families together after all. After the Shahs insult Anupamaa gravely, Anuj and Anupamaa decide to never return to their house again in this episode of Anupamaa. Read this article to find out the full story. (Also read: Anupamaa written update August 1: Anupamaa vows to leave Shah house)

Anupamaa comforts Kinjal

As Anupamaa finally leaves the Shah house, Kinjal gets anxious about her baby. Anupamaa comforts her by saying that Rakhi, Kavya, and Leela will help her, but Kinjal wants to be with Anupamaa. Pakhi on the other hand, continues to sulk and spew hatred toward Anupamaa. Anupamaa tells Kinjal that what she heard has broken her heart completely and she won’t be able to mend things with the Shah family again. She then expresses her gratitude to Kavya for supporting her, Kavya shares her emotion. Anupamaa prepares to leave the Shah house forever.

Anuj tells Hasmukh about their decision

While Anupamaa bids farewell to her family members, Hasmukh returns with Anu outside and meets Anuj. Anu asks Anuj if he has fixed everything and comforted Anupamaa. Anuj remains speechless as what has happened is completely beyond any fixing. He informs Anu and Hasmukh that Anupamaa will no longer suffer any insults as they are never going to return to the house. Hasmukh gets emotional and asks if she will not even come to see him. Anuj denies. Anuj also blames Hasmukh for always running away and not protecting Anupamaa. Hasmukh accepts his fault and calls the separation from Anupamaa his punishment. Vanraj, Pakhi, and Toshu have caused this trouble for Anupamaa but it will be thrilling to see how they will deal with all their troubles without Anupamaa’s support in their lives. Will they realize their fault? Will Anupamaa come back? Keep reading to find out.

Anupamaa condescends Vanraj

After her marriage, the first thing Anupamaa did is to pray for the well-being of the Shah house. When she is leaving the Shah house to never return again, she bows down to God in the temple and prays for the family in her absence. She then turns to Vanraj and reminds him that she has left the house earlier as well but destiny keeps on bringing her back; so perhaps, fate would make her come back and then she will tell Vanraj who is responsible for their issues.

In the next episode, heartbroken Anupamaa relives her insults again and gets stressed. Hasmukh lashes out at the Shahs for hurting Anupamaa and warns them that they will taste their own medicine soon. Read the next written update on HT highlights for more information

