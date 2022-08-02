Anupamaa written update August 1: Anupamaa vows to leave Shah house as Vanraj fights with Anuj

Pakhi has spewed a lot of hatred for Anupamaa in the previous episode and the tension comes to a point when Anuj has to come to help Anupamaa. Anuj and Vanraj get into a serious fight as the latter continues to insult Anupamaa. Read this article for all updates from the latest episode. Also read: Anuj supports Anupamaa as she breaks down after Pakhi’s outburst

Anuj and Vanraj start fighting

Vanraj continues to belittle Anupamaa and Anuj comes to her rescue. He lashes out at Vanraj, Toshu, Leela, and Pakhi. Vanraj gets agitated and the two of them get into a tussle over Anupamaa and Pakhi’s issue. Everyone tries to separate them while Anupamaa gets stressed while standing in a corner. She finally gives in and asks them to stop.

Meanwhile, Hasmukh takes care of little Anu and tells her a story. He tries to comfort her as he is continuously worried about her. He tells her a story about the might of goodness over evil. While the two talk of the win of good over evil, Anupamaa suffers back in the Shah house as evil words keep on being thrown at her. Continue reading to find out what happens when Anupamaa decides to leave the Shah house for good.

Anupamaa’s last words to Pakhi

As Anuj realizes that there is no hope with the Shah family, he asks Anupamaa to leave. Anupamaa requests him to wait outside with Anu and allow her a moment with the Shahs. Vanraj then demands her to leave, however she requests him for two minutes with the ladies of the house. Vanraj taunts her, but asks her to finish whatever she wants to do instantly and leave.

Anupamaa meets Pakhi, Leela, Rakhi, Kavya, and Kinjal separately. She reminds Pakhi that she will always be her daughter whether they remain connected or not. She also tells her that she will never forget her insult and will never come back to the Shah house. She then turns to Leela and apologizes for Anuj’s words. Rakhi assures him that she will take care of Kinjal while Kinjal begs her not to abandon her because of Pakhi. Anupamaa comforts Kinjal and hugs Kavya. As she leaves the Shah house for the final time, Kavya and Kinjal look at Pakhi for a final hope but to no avail. Looks like Anupamaa’s relationship with the Shahs is over now and her dream of keeping both her families together is shattered.

In the next episode, we will see Anupamaa bidding her farewell to the Shah house for good. Anuj also tells Hasmukh that Anupamaa will never return to his house even for him. Keep reading HT highlights to find out how will Anupamaa struggle through this new challenge.

