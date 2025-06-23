Anupamaa set in Mumbai destroyed by massive fire, AICWA calls for FIR against production house and TV channel

A massive fire broke out on the set of Rupali Ganguly-starrer show Anupamaa on Monday around 5 AM. Visuals of the fire were shared by news agency PTI on their X (Formerly Twitter) account. The fire broke out before the shoot was scheduled to begin at around 7 AM. The fire emerged around 5 AM on the sets of Anupamaa.

Fire destroys Anupamaa set

The fire completely destroyed the TV show's set, which was doused after a few hours. Civic officials have reported that no one was injured in the fire. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade was informed about the fire at around 6 AM. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement condemning the ‘ongoing negligence’ and stated that ‘this issue will not be buried or ignored any longer.’ AICWA demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City.

AICWA demands strict action

In a separate post on X, the AICWA stated, “Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has issued a strong statement calling upon the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level judicial inquiry into this fire incident. Mr. Gupta has further demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai, holding them accountable for their failure to enforce safety regulations. AICWA alleges that due to their collusion and willful negligence, producers are not compelled to adhere to mandatory fire safety protocols, putting thousands of workers’ lives in grave danger.”

AICWE also demanded a call for criminal FIR on the makers of the show. The post further read, “AICWA has also called for a criminal FIR to be filed against the producers, the production house, the television channel, as well as the Film City Managing Director and Labour Commissioner. Furthermore, AICWA demands that the investigation must also explore whether the fire was deliberately set by the producers or the channel in order to illegitimately claim insurance — a horrifying possibility that would mean risking lives for financial gain.”

The AICWE also demanded that any production house or channel who were found to be violating fire safety norms should be blacklisted with immediate effect.