Anupamaa written update June 16: Vanraj and family leave without eating, Anupamaa and Anuj get upset

After the dramatic argument in the previous episode, the latest episode of Anupamaa is even more upsetting for the protagonist. Barkha’s fears about not getting the limelight will surface. Anuj will make a suggestion that will agitate Anupamaa even more. Read the full article to find out what happens at Anuj and Anupamaa’s housewarming party. Also read: Anupamaa written update June 15: Anupamaa and Barkha’s guests get into altercation over Hasmukh

Vanraj leaves with family

After Anupamaa explains to Barkha and Ankush the fault of their guest, they finally realize their own mistake. They apologize to Hasmukh and even make their guest apologize. To calm everyone down, they get ready for lunch. However, Vanraj and Leela still feel insulted. They don’t want to stay at Anupamaa’s house any longer and prepare to leave. Anupamaa tries to convince Hasmukh to stay with everyone but to no avail. Vanraj and everyone else leaves and Anupamaa is heartbroken at her own party. Barkha and Ankush feel relaxed as the Shahs depart.

Anuj tries to comfort Anupamaa but she is beyond consolation. She keeps on crying about how her father and kids left without eating the food she specially prepared for them. She remembers how she used to live for such small pleasures earlier but now that she has all the wealthy pleasures, she is unhappy.

Barkha gets anxious

While Anupamaa worries about the day’s events, Barkha struggles with another problem. She complains to Ankush how only Anupamaa and Anuj got all the limelight in the media reports. She wonders why she and Ankush didn’t receive any attention despite all her efforts. Ankush scolds her at this. Instead of realizing her fault, she gets even more enraged at Ankush. As Ankush leaves, she plans to get Anupamaa out of her way to achieve her goals.

On the other hand, Anupamaa expresses her wish to live with both her families happily together. Looking at the present circumstances, Anuj suggests that Barkha and Ankush should live separately, near their house. This upsets Anupamaa even further. She convinces Anuj that differences will occur between family members but they can win over anything with love and compassion.

Back at the Shah residence, Pakhi suggests that she will live with Anupamaa half of the time. This enrages Vanraj who takes it as a mark of disrespect to himself. Samar and other family members also try to convince Pakhi that she is being unreasonable and selfish but she doesn’t listen. In the upcoming episode, it will be interesting to see how Vanraj and Anupamaa will handle this new phase of Pakhi’s life. Keep watching this space for more updates.

