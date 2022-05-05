Anupamaa written update May 5: Anuj takes Anupama on the perfect date, Vanraj faces a twist

Anupamaa and Anuj reminisce about their college days, sangeet preparations begin, Vanraj gets suspicious of Hasmuk’s health and a lot more happens on the latest episode of Anupamaa, which aired on May 5. The episode begins with a Bollywood themed romantic sequence with Anuj and Anupamaa, and ends on a bitter note for Vanraj. Kids in the family share their thoughts on the wedding, while Leela’s disapproval creates bigger problems.

College romance!

Anupama is both surprised and overwhelmed by Anuj’s gesture as he takes her on a date at their college. Anupama is amazed that Anuj actually arranged to keep the college premises open for them on a holiday. They both share their stories and Anuj tells her that he fell in love with her at first sight.

This romantic sequence is only embellished by Bollywood choreography and music. Next we see Anupama recalling her experiences of her first marriage and how she thought she would never find love again. The show is known for breaking stereotypes and this episode also highlights the same hope again. Anuj tells Anupama how it was her will and God’s plan that got them together after all.

Vanraj suspicions!

Back at home, Vanraj notices a conversation between Hasmuk and GK that makes Vanraj skeptical of the two. He notices the medical reports and prescriptions in his hands. In interesting twist, he finds out that all Hasmuk bought at the pharmacy was multivitamins.

Then why is Hasmuk hiding it from Leela and him? Why is he behaving differently? Vanraj worries about his health and wellbeing. In the subsequent scenes, we find out that Hasmuk left his actual prescriptions with GK and there are some other medicines he needed to buy. We might not find out Hasmuk’s illness yet but one thing is certain, whatever it is, Anupama’s life after marriage is not going to be easy.

While the bride and groom enjoy each other's company, Vanraj remains busy with Hasmuk’s secret, Anuj sends the kids the theme for sangeet. This stirs excitement amidst the Toshu, Kinjal, Samar, Sweety and Devika who immediately start planning for it. This theme remains a suspense to the viewers while Anuj gives another surprise to Anupama.

Anuj gives Anupama some more gifts. They get dressed again and share a passionate dance together. While Anupama continues to live her Bollywood story, things are not so good for Vanraj at home. He is constantly taunted by Devika and overhears his kids praising Anuj. He is hurt to know that even his own kids think that he failed as a husband.

In the next few episodes, entertainment is only going to increase exponentially in Anupama’s life. Sangeet and Mehndi festivities are to come in the next episode while an interesting twist awaits viewers. Will Vanraj find out about Hasmuk? What will Anupama do after finding out about her father-in-law’s sickness? Keep watching this space to find out more!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON