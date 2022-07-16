Anupamaa’s Aneri Vajani confesses she is ‘in love’, says, ‘Will tell the world in my own time’

There have been multiple conjectures about actor Aneri Vajani’s personal life. Time and again, the actor has been linked with her good friend and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-star Mishkat Varma. While Vajani has often maintained a dignified silence on her personal life, in a chat with us she admits to being in love.

The actor, for the first time, reveals that she is indeed seeing someone but it’s not Varma. Albeit Vajani wishes to keep the identity of her partner concealed for now.

The Beyhadh actor confesses, “Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to tell it to the world. I’m looking forward to letting everyone know. But when I feel like it. For now, it is the most beautiful feeling to be in love.”

Talking about her equation with Varma, with whom she shared screen space in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Vajani reveals they are thick friends. She elaborates, “We are like bros. You should see the way we treat each other. We have a ‘bro code’. There’s absolutely nothing between Mishkat and me. We are too good to be (a couple). Humara nahi ho sakta kuch life mein. We are two different people. He loves me and I love him but there’s respect for each other. We laugh a lot so we love to work with each other. I don’t know why people link us up.”