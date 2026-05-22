...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Anusha Dandekar reacts after internet links her ‘thanking god’ post to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's proposal

Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling. Hours later, his ex Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic post about ‘thanking God’.

May 22, 2026 12:09 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
Advertisement

Television actor Karan Kundrra recently proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on the reality show Desi Bling after dating for four years. Videos and photos from the proposal soon surfaced online. Hours later, Karan’s ex-girlfriend and model Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic post about “thanking God”. Many social media users believed it was her reaction to Karan and Tejasswi’s engagement. Anusha has now clarified the matter.

Anusha Dandekar clears the air over cryptic post

Anusha Dandekar clarifies crpytic post was not for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

On Friday, Anusha took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “Omg. Clearly you don’t know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so. If I’m thanking God for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me for your own assumption! Unreal! And for all the cute DMs, I saw them all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me. Love yooou.”

Anusha Dandekar talks about her post being linked to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's proposal.

Karan and Tejasswi met on Bigg Boss 15, which premiered in October 2021. They fell in love during their stint on the show and continued dating after it ended. The couple later admitted that they were in a live-in relationship, and fans have long been waiting for them to tie the knot. On Desi Bling, Karan proposed to Tejasswi by going down on one knee with a diamond ring in his hand. The dreamy proposal left fans gushing online.

Karan and Tejasswi are also currently participating in Laughter Chefs season 3. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also stars Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

anusha dandekar karan kundrra tejasswi prakash
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / TV / Anusha Dandekar reacts after internet links her ‘thanking god’ post to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's proposal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.