Arav Chowdharry talks about gaining 10 kg muscle mass in 3 months to play Kesari in Veer Hanuman, getting injured on set

Actor Arav Chowdharry, popularly known for playing Bhishma in the TV show Mahabharat and for his roles in Bollywood films like Dhoom and Housefull 3, is all set to feature in Sony SAB TV's upcoming serial Veer Hanuman. The actor will be essaying the role of Hanuman's father, Kesari. (Also Read: Arav Chowdharry, who played Bhishma in 2014 TV show, claims he never watched Mukesh Khanna’s version Arav Chowdharry as Kesari in upcoming show, Veer Hanuman.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Arav opened up about gaining 10kgs of muscle mass to play Kesari. He also discussed how the show is different from other portrayals of Lord Hanuman and its relevance in recent times.

Arav's outfit as Kesari

The makers of the show recently shared a glimpse featuring Arav as Kesari and Sayali as Anjana. Arav was seen in a royal outfit comprising mustard-red silk drapes and a large mukut (crown) designed to resemble India’s ancient mountains and terrains. He revealed that the best part about the outfit is its functionality, making it easy for him to run, walk, and perform other actions comfortably.

When asked if he believes mythological shows still captivate audiences, Arav said, “Of course, they do. After Mahabharat, I didn’t do anything for 10 years. I was working in cinema and other projects. Then I did Shrimad Ramayan for Sony SAB, and it became the channel’s number-one show with excellent TRPs. The response I received from audiences worldwide for my portrayal of Maharaj Dashrath was overwhelming. People from the US even called to appreciate my work. Aap audience ko kuch accha banake denge toh voh dekhenge hi (if you make something good for the audience, they will watch it).”

Arav on challenges of playing Kesari

Talking about the most challenging aspect of playing Kesari, Arav said, “Every character comes with its own set of challenges. When we started discussing Kesari around three months ago, I began preparing for the role. My last project for this channel was playing Maharaj Dashrath in Shrimad Ramayan. For Kesari, I had to gain 10kgs of muscle to look much bigger and more muscular because Kesari is a Vanar and the father of Hanuman ji. Achieving that physique was challenging.”

He added, “The biggest challenge for me personally is wearing dentures throughout the day to achieve the character’s look. They make speaking difficult and even cause problems while swallowing saliva.”

Arav shares a BTS moment

The shoot for the show has already begun. Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment, Arav recalled an injury on set: “I was injured slightly, but by God’s grace, nothing serious happened. I am not used to the tail behind me. When you turn, the tail turns with you. During a scene where I was worshipping Lord Shiva, my tail accidentally knocked over a large lamp with multiple diyas, which fell directly on my leg. It tore my dhoti and scratched my leg, but luckily the lamp extinguished before causing any further harm.”

Speaking about what sets Veer Hanuman apart from other shows on Lord Hanuman, Arav said, “If you watch the promo, you’ll see how different it is, especially with the VFX. It looks grand and humongous. While we’ve seen stories of Lord Hanuman and his role in Ramayana, this show will explore the story of Bal Hanuman and the lives of Kesari and Anjana before Hanuman ji’s birth. It’s a fresh and novel take for everyone.”

Produced by Swastik Productions, Veer Hanuman features an ensemble cast including Aan Tiwari, Sayli Salunkhe, and Mahir Pandhi in key roles. The show is scheduled to air on Sony SAB from March 11 at 7.30 pm.