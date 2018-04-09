Don’t think regression is the term associated with TV shows: Top Model India winner Mahir Pandhi

Winner of the Top Model India show, Mihir Pandhi believes Hindi TV shows are not a sign of regressive mindset but a mere representation of what is selling these days.

The Delhi-based model, who considers Robert Downey Jr as his idol, opens up about his personal life, career plans and more, in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times:

You have a decently long model profile. Why did you decide to opt for Top Model India?

Having a decent model profile or not having that is not what helps build your career. When you talk about something which is as big a platform as Colors Iinfinty’s Top model India, you don’t actually think about it, you just grab the opportunity. Because majority of the industry is going to be watching us and if you are in people’s eyes and they know you through the right people from the industry, it’s the best thing one can ask for.

How do you think winning the show will help your career?

Being a part of the show itself is a very big thing, but winning the show gives me an extra edge as the right people from the Industry recognise me. I have people like Atul Kasbekar as my mentor and his team’s support.

I will be moving to Mumbai after the show ends. And it feels good to have guidance before I enter a new phase of my life. I don’t need to struggle as I have established my identity through Top Model India.

What are your views on the kind of fictional shows that air on TV these days? Don’t you think we are only growing regressive by the day?

I don’t think regression is the term. That’s the sort of content that people want to see. It’s selling and that’s what matters. At the end of the day, the people who are a part of it end up being big names. So it works for everyone.

Why did you want to become a model?

Everyone loves to get themselves clicked. At least I love it! So basically, I was a very obese guy, weighing over 130 kg, due to which I lacked the confidence of uploading any pictures. One day, I overcame my insecurities and lost my fear too. After this, people started appreciating me and that’s when I decided become a model.

What was your childhood like? Tell us about your family.

I come from an extremely disciplined family, my grandmother was a principal and my grandfather was a power lifter. Our lifestyle was very meticulous. During my childhood, we had to wake up at 5.30 am every day and go for football practice. It helped me excel in football and since then, my life has always been about following a timetable. I never broke my timetable, even if it meant that I had to go to bed at 9 pm, including weekends, because Monday was school. I live in a closely knit joint family consisting of almost 14 people. It’s very rare these days and I’m proud to go back home to a huge, happy family.

Do you want to take the next step towards acting and Bollywood? If yes, what is your plan?

I definitely see myself working as an actor in Bollywood, hopefully in the near future. Actually there is no plan. (It’s) just grabbing opportunities coming my way and trying to make the best decision for my career. Top Model India has definitely played a huge part in getting me closer to my dream.

Who are your role models?

My role model is Robert Downey Jr. because of his personality and the kind of person he is. He is an inspiration and someone I aspire to hopefully become one day.

How do you think reality shows help people in their professionalism?

Reality shows like Top Model India provide a platform to present your real self in front of people. The audience get to know you better and we also get a chance to connect with them. And if they like you, it’s an opportunity to get more work in this industry.

