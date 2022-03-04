Archana Puran Singh calls Kapil Sharma a ‘dacoit’ for looting Sony, he asks if she's working 'just for the lunch'

Kapil Sharma's salary on The Kapil Sharma Show continues to be a matter of concern for his friends and colleagues. Recently Archana Puran Singh, who remains a permanent guest on the show, called him a ‘dacoit’ for robbing Sony Entertainment Television with his high salary. The two often crack jokes at the expense of each other. Kapil shared a behind-the-scene video from a recent episode which showed how Archana took potshots at Kapil over his salary. Also read: Anupam Mittal denies Sony funding Shark Tank contestants: ‘Amitabh Bachchan took half their money, Kapil took the rest’

Kapil welcomed filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Warda Nadiadwala along with actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty on the show. During the conversation which was edit from the final episode, Kapil joked, “Kabhi kabhi hum bachpan mein alag alag cheezein sochte hain na jaise maine Sholay dekhi aur mujhe laga main bada hoke daaku banunga (We get weird thoughts while growing up, like as a child, after watching Sholay, I thought of becoming a dacoit).”

Archana immediately responded to him, “Daaku hi bana hai tu, Sony ko loot raha hai, daaku hi hai tu (You have actually become a dacoit, you’ve been looting Sony, you are a dacoit).” Putting the ball back in her court, Kapil replied to her, “Main hi loot raha hoon na Sony ko? Aap toh lunch ke upar aati hain (Am I the only one looting Sony? You come here only for lunch).”

Earlier, Shark Tank India's ‘shark' Anupam Mittal had commented on how Kapil, along with Kaun Banega Crorepati's Amitabh Bachchan, took almost all the money Sony had. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam was asked about the rumour that ‘sharks’ did not spend their own money for investing into companies. He replied, “Aisa toh ho hi nahi sakta hai. Channel ke paas jitne paise the, aadhe Bachchan saab le gaye, aadhe Kapil Sharma le gaye. Channel ke paas toh kuch bacha hi nahi, toh humko kya denge? (How can this happen? Whatever money the channel had, Amitabh Bachchan took it. Half of it was take by Kapil Sharma)." Amitabh Bachchan was the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON