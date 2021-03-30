Arjun Bijlani reveals the worst relationship advice he has received: ‘Jam nahi raha hai toh break up kar lo’

Television actor Arjun Bijlani opened up about the worst relationship advice he has ever received -- to break up if things are not working out. He said that one problem is ‘very small’, compared to the time spent with the other person, and that everything is solvable.

Arjun married Neha Swami in 2013 after an eight-year relationship. They have a six-year-old son, Ayaan, together.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed, “Usually, people tell you to break up. They say, ‘Jam nahi raha hai toh break up kar lo (if things are not working out, you should break up).’ That is the worst thing to say to somebody. Because one problem for that person is very small in terms of its magnitude but the life that you have lived for such a long time is far better than that one problem that you are making such a big issue about.”

“I think everything is solvable, you just need to talk it out. That is the best thing you can do. And, of course, you need to love somebody for you to even want it to be solved in the first place. If there is no love, you can’t solve it anyway, because you are going to behave differently,” he added.

Also see: Natasa Stankovic shares adorable photo of son Agastya as he turns eight months old, don’t miss her engagement ring

Arjun is known for shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. He will soon be a part of the upcoming season of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Last year, Arjun made his digital debut with the series, State of Siege: 26/11. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he wants to explore more projects in the webspace. “I have been meeting people. When you try to shift a medium, it’s not easy, you have got to do it the right way. The way TV functions is totally different from how OTT functions. It depends on what kind of projects you want to be a part of, and the kind of scripts you crack for yourself,” he said.

“There is so much content for every age group. I want to do something which is more acting oriented. I don’t want to be a part of any web series, which has no script but just bold scenes and bad language,” he added.