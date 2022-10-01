Arjun Bijlani says no to fiction shows for now, ‘have turned down big amounts of money’

Arjun Bijlani is currently on a break from fiction shows. The reason? He wants to give time to his family as well apart form his other professional commitments. “I have always believed in managing things. It’s not that difficult, people just say it is. Of course, when doing daily soaps, it does get really difficult. You start your day from eight in the morning, shoot till late, and then don’t end up giving time to your family. Right now, I am not doing any TV fiction for sure. Then you have enough time to work also, balance life, travel. I am liking this space I am in right now,” says the actor, popular for shows such as Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The 39-year-old recently moved into his new Mumbai house with wife Neha and their seven-year-old son Ayaan. Bijlani in fact reveals that he has turned down ridiculously high amounts of fees offered to him for daily soaps. “The money is so good... the kind of money I have been refusing recently, it’s not even funny. But sometimes you have got to prioritise things,” he states.

This is the reason why he likes work on the web space, as that doesn’t take too much time from an actor. “You are not stuck to one character, and you can move on to different ones. That’s what really matters as an actor. I am kind of taking it easy right now. You cannot keep running behind money all your life. It is important no doubt about it, but I balance that by doing other things,” he signs off.