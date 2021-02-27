Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV
Known for playing numerous mythological characters in shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Chandra Nandini,’ ‘Radha Krishn’ and many more, actor Arpit Ranka is elated to play a contemporary character in his ongoing show.
“Yes, after playing an antagonist in over half a dozen mythological shows, finally I will be playing a present-day character. That dresses up fully and talks in regular lingo! Though, I have no qualms about continually working in mythos as such shows are a lifeline of Indian television. They do have a fixed set of audience, so characters like ‘Kans’, ‘Duryodhan’ and ‘Mahapadma Nanda’ does attract people and stay etched in their memory for long,” said Arpit who is also a known South Indian actor.
Winner of Mr India 2006, Arpit has been working hard on his fitness post lockdown. “I had put on a lot of weight during the lockdown. When I was offered this modern-day character in ‘Brahmarakshas 2’ I knew I have to work on my fitness and get back into shape. It took me over a month to retain my six-pack abs.”
The suave actor plans to revisit Lucknow for promotions of his web show. “Lucknow is such a well-lit and clean city that you feel as if you are in some foreign country. Also, its vibes are very positive and lucky, so I love to visit the city whenever possible,” he said.
Hindi films are also in his to do list but Arpit awaits good offers. “I have done my share of regional cinema and soon have another Tamil release along with an OTT series slated for 2021, but at the same time I’m all prepared for Bollywood too. It all depends on when and how I will get my type of role and I will get to start my B-town journey.”
