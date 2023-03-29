Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover dies at 69, ex-Shark Tank judge shares post; Sunil Grover, RJ Anmol pay tributes

Former Shark Tank India season one judge Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover died at the age of 69. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover shared a photo of his father smiling while looking at the camera. (Also Read | Ashneer Grover bumps into Aman Gupta at a wedding, poses for 1st pic together since Shark Tank) Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover died on Tuesday.

Ashneer captioned the post, "Bye Papa. Love you ! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven. Ashok Grover (S/o Nand Lal Grover) 04.08.1953 - 28.03.2023." Reacting to the post, comedian-actor Sunil Grover commented, “(Folding hands) prayers.”

Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol wrote, “Very Sad to Hear this Ashneer bhai, a Son to lose his Father… his 1st Hero is the deepest Loss. Myself and Amrita stand by You, Madhuri and your Family in this time of grief. He will Continue to be Your Guiding Light … May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

A person said, "Your father was so proud to have you as a son. He loved you very much, and I hope that helps you find comfort in this difficult time." Another Instagram user wrote, "Deepest condolences. Om Shanti. May the departed soul be blessed & peaceful on its journey onward and upward."

Ashneer, who is the co-founder at BharatPe earlier this year spoke about his family and childhood at the Times Litfest. As quoted by Times of India, he had said, "Malviya nagar is a refugee colony my grandparents had come from Pakistan and they got a 200 gaj plot after the division between the sons. We all started building our homes one above another and that is how we all have been living in a house with different kitchens but all together."

Ashneer had also said, "Back in the day, there was this concept of a colony. We knew everyone in the lane and it was a close-knit set-up. We had to earn for ourselves and grow as there was no backing. I have very fond memories of Malviya Nagar, I had almost changed 3-4 houses there and now just a few years back I got out of the vicinity."

Ashok was a Delhi-based chartered accountant. The cause of his death is not known. He is survived by his son Ashneer and daughter Aashima.

