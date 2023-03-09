Ashneer Grover bumps into Aman Gupta at a wedding, poses for 1st pic together since Shark Tank; fans react to 'reunion'

Among the guests that attended Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood’s wedding reception in Delhi were Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. The judges of Shark Tank India season 2 were also joined by Ashneer Grover, previously MD and co-founder at BharatPe. Ashneer, who was one of the sharks on season 1 of Shark Tank India, was seen posing with Aman in a group photo taken at the wedding. Also read: Ashneer Grover says he won't watch Shark Tank India 2

On Wednesday, Aman took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding celebrations. He wrote in his caption, "Wishing you a happy married life @riteshagar. Asking on behalf of millions of Indians: I hope the honeymoon is also at one of the Oyo Rooms." Aman and Ashneer Grover posed together with the newlyweds and other guests, including their wives, in one of the photos. Soon, fans flooded the comments section of Aman's Instagram post with comments about his 'reunion' with Ashneer.

"Uff Ashneer-Aman in one frame!! How much we missed you both," wrote a fan. One joked, "Bhai Ashneer bhai ne apko ignore kara hoga (Brother, Ashneer must have ignored you)." A fan also wrote, "Ashneer ji ko dekh ke Shark Tank season 1 ki memories aur famous dialogue yaad aagaye (Seeing Ashneer reminded me of season one of Shark Tank India, and his famous dialogues)..." One person commented, "How was the feeling while meeting ex-shark Ashneer Grover? Discussed deals or pain of missing him in the second season?" Another one said, "What a happy reunion."

One more wrote, "I can sense some burning smell from Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal..." After Ashneer’s removal from Shark Tank India, many sharks, such as Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal had expressed their happiness over his exit from the show. However, Aman Gupta had remained silent about it. Amit Jain had replaced Ashneer in Shark Tank India season 2. The first episode of Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2, 2023, on SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Channel.

Speaking about his absence from Shark Tank India season 2, Ashneer had said in an interview last year that he does not even track what was happening on Shark Tank India season 2.

Ashneer had said on The Ranveer Show, “Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ki mai season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I feel there should be separation between the show and my life now. I have even unfollowed the sharks from Shark Tank India. The show is theirs now, they should play the game. Why should I see what is happening on Shark Tank India shoot. The show is not a part of my life now, so why should I live in the past? When it became clear that I am not a part of season 2, I unfollowed all the sharks on social media)."

