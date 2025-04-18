Asim Riaz ousted from Battleground after fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan: Report

Asim Riaz thrown out of Battleground

Asim’s temper has landed him in trouble yet again. It is said that the clash, which occurred on April 17, apparently got out of hand, prompting the production team to intervene and call off the shoot.

A heated altercation broke out between Asim and Abhishek during the Battleground shoot on Thursday, sparking a controversy that ultimately led to the former's exit from the show.

“What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity, calling off the shoot,” the source said.

According to sources, the altercation between Asim and Abhishek reportedly got so intense that Asim was asked to leave the show. However, discussions are allegedly underway between his team and the producers to resolve the issue.

When the portal reached out to Abhishek’s team they mentioned that they had no idea of what was happening. And Asim did not respond to the query, while Rubina shared that "all is well”.

Asim in trouble because of his anger issues

Earlier, Asim was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after a heated exchange with host, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, and other contestants. It all started during a task, which Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnan had to perform. While Asim failed to finish the task, the other two were successful. Asim then said that the challenge was impossible and told the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to 'do it in front of him'. He added that he 'won’t take a rupee' from the show. Rohit then showed a rehearsal video in which the team completed the Khatron Ke Khiladi task safely. After some exchange of words, things got heated and Rohit expelled Asim from the show.

“They say somebody is ruining internet. It's okay. It's an action, there's reaction. But they only show my reaction. They don't show action. They chop the clips and they show my reactions,” Asim later said about the issue.