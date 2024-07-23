Avika Gor says Milind Chandwani friend-zoned her, took 6 months to say yes: ‘Mere dimaag mein toh ho chuki hai shaadi'

Avika Gor, who shot to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu, is currently promoting her upcoming film Bloody Ishq. The actor recently appeared on the podcast hosted by Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh, during which she opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Milind Chandwani. Avika shared how they met, and that he initially friend-zoned her. (Also read: Avika Gor and boyfriend Milind Chandwani are in Sonamarg, celebrating two years of love. See pics) Avika Gor made her relationship with Milind Chandwani public in November 2020.

What Avika shared

During the conversation, when Avika was asked about her relationship, she said in Hindi, “He is a 9-5 corporate guy, who also runs an NGO. He is not from the industry. We met each other through a mutual friend in Hyderabad. He initially friend-zoned me for six months. I started liking him since day one. I was very sure about him. When you know, you know. In the beginning, I also agreed to being friends. Mera bhi ego agaya ki hum toh hum dost hi rahenge (I also became egoistic and said let's be just friends). But within a few weeks, I was very sure about him.”

‘I am married to him in my mind’

She continued, “Maine toh pehle hi bola hua tha (I had proposed to him six months ago). Woh bahot samjhdar hai (He is very intelligent) After six months, he told me, ‘Okay, I love you, too!’ So I asked him ‘yeh 6 mahine kya drama kya tha (Why delay for 6 months)?’ and like a nice boy he explained it to me that he didn’t want to rush things and see we actually liked each other as friends and only then we will take thing forward. Mere haath mein hota toh main saadhe chaar saal pehle shaadi kar chuki hoti. Kuch sochna nahin tha. Ab jo hai yahi hai. Mere dimaag mein toh ho chuki hai shaadi (It is what it is. There was no second thought about it. I am married to him in my mind). But he was sensible enough. He told me, ‘You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life.’"

Avika Gor, who is known for her role in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, had introduced her boyfriend to the public only in November 2020. Milind runs an NGO called Camp Diaries and has participated in the adventure reality show MTV Roadies Real Heroes in the past.