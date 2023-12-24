Best of NYT 2023: From The Bear to Reservation Dogs, top TV shows this year

Despite the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes causing hindrance to the showbiz, some TV shows managed to captivate the audiences' hearts. With less than a week left for a brand new year, it is the perfect time for a flashback. Here's a look at the best TV shows of 2023, according to the New York Times. Stills from Reservation Dogs and The Bear

The Bear

The Bear is an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer. It first premiered on Hulu in 2022 on June 23. The lead cast for the show includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, Matty Matheson, and Abby Elliott.

Beef

Beef is a Netflix comedy-drama show starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in the lead roles. It was released on the streaming giant on April 6. The show revolves around two strangers who get into a road rage incident that brings chaos into their lives.

The Curse

The Curse is an American black-comedy thriller series starring Emma Stone (La La Land). It first aired on Showtime on November 10. The series explores “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show, Fliplanthropy.”

Reservation Dogs

Hulu's teen drama show, Reservation Dogs, first came out in 2021, with its Season 3 release on August 2, 2023. Helmed by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the comedy series is about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. Its lead cast includes D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor.

Succession

The fourth season of the 2018 comedy-drama show Succession was released on 26 March. The synopsis for the HBO show includes, “The Roy family controls Waystar RoyCo, a powerful global media and entertainment conglomerate. However, the unexpected retirement of the company's patriarch ignites a power struggle.” Its lead cast includes Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, and Nicholas Braun.