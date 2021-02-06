Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom shares video message for Arshi Khan. Watch
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother Reema asks her to stay calm while also requesting everyone else to not instigate her. She also blames Arshi Khan for instigating Devoleena.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mom Reem is upset after watching her cry on Bigg Boss 14.(Instagram)

Even as Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen losing her cool on Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, her mother has shared a message for Arshi Khan, who fought with Devoleena on the show.

In the message, Devoleena's mother said, "I am Reema Bhattacharjee, Devoleena Bhattcahrjee's mom. I saw the promo for tonight's episode last night and it had Devoleena getting very angry. I do not know the reason yet, maybe, we will get to know in today's episode."

"I have been watching Arshi, she instigates Devoleena and I do not like it. I want to say to Devoleena 'do not cry, everyone will have to answer God. Do not cry for your father or brother. I feel bad, and I even cry watching you cry. So, just play the game, you are doing great. You can proceed with great success. You are a proxy, and Eijaz Khan will be back soon. We need to save Eijaz Khan. Maybe he does not return and they get him to be nominated by nominating her. It takes two to quarrel, so I request everyone to not instigate Devoleena. Please play your own games," she added.

In the video posted on Friday, Reema also said, "Devoleena is a calm and cool girl. I have said this earlier as well, she believes in worshipping, she is not doing it for the show. Please let her play with calmness, I pray to god that she be calm and her pain be lessened. Daughter, ask Bigg Boss, if you want, I can come to the house."

The video was captioned as, "A mother's msg for her daughter. A mother's pain watching her daughter breaking down. Stay strong devoleena. we all are with you Devoleena."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened

On Friday's episode, Arshi said that Devoleena will lose someone close to her, instigated her and she got extremely angry. After prolonged fights and a heated exchange, Bigg Boss chided Devoleena for her violent behaviour. Bigg Boss also nominated her for the entire season. The nomination would also be in effect when Eijaz comes back and Devoleena exits the house.

