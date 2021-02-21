Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni is voted out, leaving Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik in the race
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
Among the top four finalists left in the game, Aly Goni was the first one to be voted out, being kicked out of the race for the Bigg Boss 14 winner's trophy. Earlier on Sunday's episode of the grand finale, Rakhi Sawant had opted to take the money bag with ₹14 lakh and quit the show. She left Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly and Nikki Tamboli in the race.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 grand finale Live Updates: Bigg Boss calls it a successful season, thanks contestants for participating
Aly has had one of the most interesting journeys this year on the show. After entering Bigg Boss 14 to support his close friend Jasmin Bhasin, he walked out soon in a bid to save her in the game.
Aly was soon brought back again and not only did he play the game well, he also managed to become top contenders for the winner's trophy and made it to the finale week.
Apart from Jasmin, Aly also shared strong bonds with Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan. While Rahul and Aly's bond became one of the strongest in the history of the reality show, Arshi and Aly also had quite a few fights and differences on the show.
Towards the end of the show, Aly also developed deep respect for Rubina Dilaik. When he returned to the show and started playing his own game, he had convinced Jasmin that she must not blindly trust anyone, suggesting that even Rubina was not worth her blind trust.
However, Aly changed his attitude towards Rubina after she consoled him upon Jasmin's shocking eviction. Even when the Naagin actor returned and told Aly not to trust Rubina, he was not ready to listen to her, displaying his genuine personality.
